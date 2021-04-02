Axis DeFi (AXIS) Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.44 million and $131,378.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00647070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028023 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

