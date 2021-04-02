Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $47.49 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

