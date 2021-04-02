BaaSid (BAAS) Price Reaches $0.0222

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 164% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 526% higher against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $112.99 million and $36.05 million worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DREP (DREP) traded 1,316.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00051207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00646848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027926 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

