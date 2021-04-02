Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE: BW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2021 – Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

BW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,522,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $830.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

