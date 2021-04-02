Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 9,452,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,315,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1,178.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

