Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

