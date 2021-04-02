Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $399.02 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.46 or 0.00095845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $399.02 million and $67.86 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,175.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00662191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

