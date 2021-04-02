bAlpha (BALPHA) Hits Market Cap of $15.63 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. bAlpha has a market cap of $15.63 million and $1.35 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $1,467.19 or 0.02466913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00282735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00733587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 10,650 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.