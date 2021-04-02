Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0133

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Banano has a total market cap of $16.13 million and $131,240.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00073374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00279061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 743.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,835,234 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

