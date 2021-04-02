Banano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $126,718.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Banano has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $126,718.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 68.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00321814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,365.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005601 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,694 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,835,255 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

