Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.99. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 16,732 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

