Bancor (BNT) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for $7.64 or 0.00012823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $83.46 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,347.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00654519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028229 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 173,228,449 coins. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.