BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.18% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BXS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 465,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,701. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.