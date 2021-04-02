Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 3,961 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Walmart were worth $83,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,815,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,821,000 after buying an additional 88,393 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $135.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

