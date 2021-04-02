Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $92,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.42.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $747.60. The stock had a trading volume of 443,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,109. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $739.26 and its 200-day moving average is $745.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

