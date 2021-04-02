Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.15% of Danaher worth $238,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock remained flat at $$225.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.21.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

