Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,811 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.35% of Roper Technologies worth $160,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.35. 421,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.42 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

