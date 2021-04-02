Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 112,643 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Facebook were worth $352,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Facebook by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,615,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

