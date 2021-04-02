Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 4,478 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,656,000 after purchasing an additional 352,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.21. 2,441,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,154. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.87. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.