Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 45,907 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.16% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $153,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.33. 965,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,040. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.16 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,187.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

