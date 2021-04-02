Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 580 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $69.12 on Friday, hitting $2,137.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,070.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,799.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

