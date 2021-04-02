Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.64% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $105,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,294,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

