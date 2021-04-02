Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Booking by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 53,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,170,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

BKNG stock traded up $52.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,382.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,990. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,203.08 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,299.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

