Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,311 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $72,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $180.97 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

