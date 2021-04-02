Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740,744 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $98,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,076. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $127.22 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

