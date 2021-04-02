Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 110,323 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Oracle were worth $72,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,228,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,496,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

