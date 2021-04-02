Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,262 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $63,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 154.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,111 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 74.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,552 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $76,102,000 after purchasing an additional 219,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

