Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $131.31 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,466 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.32% of Veeva Systems worth $131,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.77. 908,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

