Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $167.86 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,064 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $167,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,502,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

