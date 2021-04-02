Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $240.66 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $240,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $794,936,000 after buying an additional 588,918 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,763,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

