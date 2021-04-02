Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $35.83 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,635 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group worth $35,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

CME stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.09. 1,242,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,990. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

