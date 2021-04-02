Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $47.35 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,004 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.32% of Discovery worth $47,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Discovery stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 16,364,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,037,092. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.