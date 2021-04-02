Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $67.54 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.55% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $67,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 70.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,733 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.59. 383,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.