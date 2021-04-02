Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $80.69 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $80,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDXX traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.36. 440,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

