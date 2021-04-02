Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $91.49 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 141.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,380 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $91,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,358,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $586,679,000 after buying an additional 87,328 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

ABT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.94. 4,015,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. The firm has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

