Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $92.93 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,923 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $92,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $307.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

