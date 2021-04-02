Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.20% of Xilinx worth $69,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $5.95 on Friday, hitting $129.85. 2,662,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,859. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

