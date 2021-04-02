Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $192,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK remained flat at $$77.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,288,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073,277. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

