Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 171,479 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,479 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $110,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after acquiring an additional 375,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,990,199. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. 2,424,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.