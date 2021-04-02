Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 197,339 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,339 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.52% of Church & Dwight worth $112,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after buying an additional 291,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 212,593 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,016. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

