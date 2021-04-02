Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 198,617 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198,617 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Pfizer by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 671,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 135,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. 21,319,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

