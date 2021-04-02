Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 41,426 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.28% of Rockwell Automation worth $82,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.44. 784,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,585. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.47 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.51 and its 200-day moving average is $247.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

