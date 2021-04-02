Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.12% of ANSYS worth $37,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.85. 649,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.04.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

