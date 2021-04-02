Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 192,224 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.52% of Cadence Design Systems worth $198,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,910 shares of company stock worth $46,911,113. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $141.49. 1,887,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

