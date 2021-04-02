Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $42,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,939,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,891. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.71.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

