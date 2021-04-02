Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,661 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.45% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $64,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after purchasing an additional 187,779 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $113.36. 8,531,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

