Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.71% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $44,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,621,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 77,088 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,035,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,770. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

