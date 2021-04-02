Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 139,860 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,860 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.98. 17,896,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,553,396. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

