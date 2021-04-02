Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 23,514 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,706,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,414,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.