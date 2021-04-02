Bank of Hawaii Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.